WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County 911 has announced that the northbound I-69 off-ramp onto Lansing Road is closed.

The interstate exit at the 70-mile marker was closed because of an accident, the dispatch center said in a Tweet at 2:53 p.m. Thursday.

6 News will provide updates on the accident and road closure as more information becomes available.