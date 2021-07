JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Construction is set to continue this week in Jackson, as part of the ongoing rebuild of I-94.

MDOT officials said Shirley Drive, between Springport Road and Clark Street will be closed to install a box culvert.

This is part of the ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the airport road interchange. The project is expected to finish by August 26th.