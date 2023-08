LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two lanes of eastbound I-96 in Livingston County will be closed for concrete patching, starting Friday at 8 p.m.

MDOT announced that it is closing the two lanes on the I-96 stretch from Chilson Road to Dorr Road, near Howell, from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

MDOT is advising people to find alternate rounds.

It said the concrete patching is intended to provide a smoother, safer driving surface on the interstate.