“I am furious” Gov. Whitmer reacts to riots at U.S. Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted a video earlier today on her Facebook page regarding the riots in Washington D.C. saying that she is “furious” and “appalled.”

“I am appalled at the insurrection we saw in our nation’s Capitol today. We had an election. We voted. Now, we need to work together to move forward,” was the caption of the video.

She goes on to say that the election is over with and it’s time to move forward as a nation.

She also came out in a joint statement with former Republican governor, Rick Snyder. She said “we must unify as one nation to defeat our real enemy, which is the pandemic that has taken far too many of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones. As Americans, there is no problem we can’t solve, and no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s all stay safe. Let’s take care of each other.”