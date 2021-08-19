“I can see the battle flag my great grandfather fought under” Groups donate to refurbish civil war flag

LANSING, Mich. (WLNSS) – Dozens from across Michigan gathered at the capitol to commemorate a battle flag used during the civil war.

The state-backed organization Save the Flags stores, preserves, and conserves battle flags, and one flag they have in possession stuck out to a group from Flint. They say it tells the story of our fallen heroes.

David Norris, past Master of Fellowship Lodge Number 236, came to the Capitol from Flint. His reason? To give back to a historic flag.

“So many people suffered and died and struggled and that sacrifice can’t be forgotten,” said Norris.

Norris’s great-grandpa fought in the 10th Michigan infantry. they served the union army between February 1862 until August 1865 during the civil war.

“The day came where I wanted to see what the battle flag looked like that he fought under, I wanted to see that image and the reason I can see it… Is because of Save the Flags,” said Norris.

“Save the flags” already possessed the 10th Michigan infantry battle flag, but the donation let fellowship lodge adopt the flag.

That means their group will take extra care of the flag ny checking on its status, and donating when necessary.

“The Grand Ledge of Michigan through the Masonic Charitable Foundation matched it so we were able to give $2,000 to Save the Flags for the conservation of this treasure of battle flags the state of Michigan has.”

“The donation we took in this morning will actually go toward preserving the entire collection, but it was a specific donation to honor the boys of the 10th Michigan infantry,” said Matthew Vanacker, Director of Save the Flags Michigan.

Vanacker says it’s donations like these that help make it possible to preserve history.

“It won’t be forgotten as long as any of the threads of those noble banners still exist,” said Norris.

The 10th Michigan Infantry battle flag will be on display at the state of Michigan’s Museum of history for all historians to check out.

“I can see the battle flag my great grandfather fought under, blood under, was wounded under,” said Norris.