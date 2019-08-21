“I don’t know what lead to his decision, but I do respect it…” Politician Reacts to Arbulu’s Leave of Absence.

Agustin Arbulu’s decision to step down as director of the Michigan Civil Rights Department was welcomed by the multiple politicians and groups who wanted him out.

State Representative Sarah Anthony was one of the first politicians to call for his resignation and says his decision to voluntarily step down, despite the support of the Civil Rights Commission, is respectable.

Yesterday, the Civil Rights Department named Mary Engleman as the acting director until further notice. Anthony says no matter who holds the position, the integrity of the office needs to be uplifted.

“It’s not about people and personalities. People come and go, but the office is what we need to be looking after and protecting. So folks know that there is a department that’s looking out for their interest and is on guard for these issues”

Anthony went on to say that although she wanted Arbulu to leave office, she does not discount the great work he did in the past.

Arbulu came under heat earlier this month after reports revealed he made inappropriate comments about a woman and the sexual orientation of a member on his staff.