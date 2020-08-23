‘I Move for Hal’ bringing awareness to Multiple Sclerosis

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS)– ‘I Move for Hal’ is a non-profit started to raise money and awareness to Multiple Sclerosis, also known as MS.

The non-profit was started in memory of Hal Rice, by his daughter, Katie Eccleton.

Today, dozens of people came together at Emerald Golf Course for the annual ‘I Move for Hal Day.’

There was a 5k, golfing, entertainment and food and drinks.

Hal was 62 years old when died in December of 2013 due to complications from multiple sclerosis.

“He actually had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis for about 18 or 19 years and it really wasn’t until the last year of his life that he really had any issues,” said Eccleton.

She started the non-profit six years ago.

“To be able to do something like this and help raise awareness and keep his memory alive, is really what I do it for,” said Eccleton.

Today, Hal’s friends, family and people supporting the non-profit also got the chance to remember who Hal was.

“Hal was a loving, caring individual and everyone in this community, his family his friends,” said one of Hal’s best friends, David Hunt.

A husband, a father, a brother and a friend.

“I hope everyone can find a friend as good as Hal, I hope everyone can be a friend like Hal was,” said Hunt.

‘I Move for Hal Day’ is also celebrated on his birthday.

“I also do an event every year on his birthday, which is the 21st of February, and we do an I move for Hal day then too but it’;s more of a random act of kindness and everyone is remembering to pay it forward because my dad always paid it forward,” said Eccleton.

Along with talking more about this disease and remembering Hal, Eccleton says she also has another message.

“I just want people to remember that life should not be taken for granted, he was not able to be mobile for the last year of his life so I just want to remind people that don’t take anything for granted,” said Eccleton.

The money from these events will go towards giving a St. John’s High School senior a $1,000 scholarship for college. Another portion of the money will go to the Michigan Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Soceity.