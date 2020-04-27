“I needed this today” survivors of Covid-19 get surprise performance at their homes

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– ‘Worship Without Words’ is a non-profit liturgical dance group, and today they wanted to spread some positivity to those who need it the most.

“This is what I needed today, I needed this today,” said Donna Farrow, who recovered from Covid-19.

Farrow says she’s usually never speechless, but today she almost was.

“I feel honored and blessed, to know that so many people in my community care about me, so many have come to see me,” said Farrow.

After recovering from the coronavirus, the community and Worship Without Words gathered around Farrow’s home to remind her, how much she’s loved.

Donna Farrow cheers on Worship Without Words as they dance in her front yard

“It’s a blessing to be here, it’s a blessing to be here, because I almost died a week ago,” said Farrow.

That feeling of community is a little stronger and widespreas today than usual.

“We found a creative way to bring people together,” said director of Worship Without Words, Heather Taylor. “We just want to be able to serve and that’s what we’re doing, bringing a virtual hug to those who are inside.”

The group danced their way through Lansing, visiting homes and a nursing home.

“Dance, culture, education, love that’s what we’re trying to give to the community,” said the liaison for Worship Without Words.

People watched through their front doors and from their porches.

Janice Cabule watches ‘Worship Without Words’ perform outside her home in Lansing

“I’m just happy that people came out, to show me a little love,” said Janice Cabule, who recovered from Covid-19.

“Even though it’s really hard for us to social distance, especially when you want to be with your family, we can still have a virtual type of hug,” said Victoria Mayhoe, a dancer with Worship Without Words.

Members with the group says it makes them happy, to see others happy.

“It feels good for us to see the expression that we can bring to them, the joy,” said pastor, Kendra Milton.

In times like this, a little gesture, can go a long way.

Cabule’s husband has been in the hospital six weeks, battling the coronavirus. Tuesday is their anniversary.

“It was the best thing that could have happened to me today, it just made my day, my week, my month,” said Cabule.