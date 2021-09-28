“I wake up every day wondering when is there going to be a fix” victims plead lawmakers to change no-fault auto law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Since July, it’s been chaos for survivors seeking medical care.

“We’re going on 3 months with no reimbursement and the fear and the anxiety is really setting in as to what my life is going to be like without caregivers.”

Amber Marci was in a catastrophic car accident that resulted in her needing home care 24/7.

“I have been a quadriplegic for 25 years. I require 24/7 attendant care in my home to be able to work and serve in my community. And without these things, I would have to be home all of the time and I wouldn’t be able to work.”

But the new auto insurance law puts her at risk of losing her care.

Cheri Richardson, a manager for a facility that specializes in helping people with traumatic brain injury says it’s a reality those most vulnerable are facing.

“Some were hit by drunk drivers some walking down the street. Just a normal day like you and I.”

Attorney Bryan Waldman says Michigan went from leading the nation with renowned systems of care for people injured during car accidents, to a system that makes no sense.

“They mandated a 45% reduction and as a result of that, we’ve seen an entire segment of our economy or industry basically shut its doors and stopped providing these services because they can’t do so and make a profit.”

The result is that people like Marci says are left wondering how much longer they’ll be able to count on the services they desperately need.

“There have been several agencies that have closed down simply because they cannot continue to pay caregivers when they’re not getting reimbursed. I wake up every day wondering how long my home care company can do that and when is there going to be a fix.”