LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Shirley Mitchner never thought she’d be a business owner.

“No way I’m gonna do some clothing business. I’m sorry, I shop. I don’t do things like that. I’m a spender haha,” Shirley said.

But in 2020, things changed. She suddenly felt the calling to start up a clothing business. But not just any business. It was the one her son left behind.

“I told my husband ‘I’m gonna take over Brandon’s business.’ He said ‘Shirley, really?’ ‘Yes, I’m gonna take over Brandon’s business,’ ” Shirley said.

Her son, Brandon, started the clothing business “Make it Your Mission” back in 2013.

Shirley said Brandon’s business started out small but things were picking up. Then, Shirley got the call no mother ever wants to get.

“My husband and I went to Florida to celebrate our anniversary and our oldest daughter called us to let us know that Brandon was missing,” Shirley said.

After a night out, his body was pulled from the Grand River. Lansing Police ruled it an accidental drowning, but Shirley believes it’s far from that. She continues to look for answers.

“I’m not giving up. I’m gonna find out the truth on what happened to my son,” Shirley said.

It’s been 8 years since Brandon’s death. She remembers her son as a light to everyone he met.

“He was your friend to the end. He was your brother. He was a good son,” Shirley said.

Shirley said Brandon was a giver. That’s why she started a $1,000 scholarship for Grand Ledge high school students who go to Lansing Community College. Brandon graduated from both of those schools.

“It’s something to help someone get some books. It can help someone with a couple of classes,” Shirley said.

Like the business’ name “Make it Your Mission,” Shirley said her mission is crystal clear.

“To get justice for Brandon… make my son’s business successful so he can give more to others,” Shirley said.

She said she’ll never understand why his life was cut so short, but Shirley believes her son made the most of his time on this earth.

“He loved life… life loved him to the end,” Shirley said.