IBEW-NECA 665 to provide 200+ meals for frontline workers at Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The International Brotherhood Of Electric Workers in collaboration with the National Electrical Contractors Association will be providing more than 200 meals for frontline workers at Sparrow Hospital.

A delivery will be made at lunchtime for the day shift and in the evening for the night shift.

The meals will be provided by the Soup Spoon Cafe and for those working on the floors designated for COVID-19 patients.

Organizers say it’s just one small way to say thank you to those who are helping people get better.