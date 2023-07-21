MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — This month, the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the Empty the Shelters Event at the Ingham County Animal Shelter, and other shelters across the country.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty (ASPCA), about 6.3 million animals enter shelters each year in the United States. Sadly, more than 900,000 of those will be euthanized, because they simply can’t get adopted on time.

Trying to prevent that here, the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) has been hosting the Empty the Shelter event. It has been going on since the start of this month, offering people discounted adoption fees–$25 for dogs and $10 for cats.

The shelter said that adoptions this year have been slow, but that the turnout for this month has been great.

“The event started on July 6 and goes to July 31 and so far, we have adopted [out] about 30 cats and 19 dogs. Other ways to help, if anyone is interested in being a volunteer or a foster [host]. We are always looking for more volunteers and foster [homes] and we have a lot more information on our website,” said Hannah Page, community outreach manager for ICACS.

So, if you’re looking to take home your next best friend, there’s still time–and you can find more information on WLNS.com or here.