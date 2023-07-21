ICACS removed more than 30 animals from a house in Onondaga.

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) on Thursday took in more than 30 neglected animals from a house in Onondanga.

So far this year, ICACS has received more than 3,000 calls from people calling in tips of animal abuse. But thankfully, in this case, the rescued ones will have another chance at life.

“A lot of the animals are still receiving medical treatment, so we don’t know when they will be available for adoption potentially late next week,” said Hannah Page, community outreach manager for ICACS.

Thursday, the department responded to a report of animal neglect at the Onondaga home.

“We received a tip from a concerned citizen, approximately 50-100 cats inside a residence, suffering from various illnesses and injuries in addition to multiple deceased animals on the property,” said Page.

When officers went inside, they found the owner of the home — who still lives there –surrounded by animals, both dead and alive.

“In total yesterday, one dog, 33 living cats, and five deceased cats were taken from the property,” said Page.

The case is still under investigation. Under state law, animal neglect of more than 25 animals is a felony, and could carry a fine of $10,000 and seven years in prison.

In addition, the person responsible for the animal neglect will have no chance to get their animals back.

ICACS wanted to thank the public for its help in rescuing the animals.

“We wouldn’t have known any it unless they called us and told us about it. So if you see or suspect animal cruelty, you can email, report animal cruelty at Ingham.org, call our dispatcher.”

The phone number for ICACS is 517-676-8370. To report animal cruelty, select option 8 on the menu.

The email is reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org.

If you’re looking to adopt one of these animals–this month, ICACS is offering discounted adoption fees at $25 for dogs and $10 for cats.