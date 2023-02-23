LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A spokesperson with Consumers Energy said more than 450 crews were staged across Michigan on Wednesday night waiting for the rain and ice to stop falling.

Those same crews spent Thursday assessing the damage and clearing the lines.

Leaders with Consumers Energy say many customers should have the lights back on by Sunday with some crews still working Monday.

Consumers says Thursday’s thaw has posed new problems.

“We continue to see some challenging weather today. As ice melts, those limbs that would have been weighed down will pop back up, will make contact with wires and there may be some winds as the weather changes that could also create further damage,” said Consumers Energy spokesperson Greg Salisbury.

Officials say ground crews reported seeing ice half an inch thick in some parts, making it hard to both get to down lines and restore some of those connections.

