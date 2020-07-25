Iconic TV host Regis Philbin dead at 88

Hollywood, Calif. (KTLA) Regis Philbin of “Regis and Kelly” died this weekend, according to a statement from his family, TMZ reports.

We mourn the loss of legendary TV host, broadcaster, actor and @sagaftra member Regis Philbin. A true icon of television, he spent more than 17,000 hours with us in our homes over the course of his stellar career. Our condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/fJtGsmMyfa — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) July 25, 2020

Philbin was a TV host, actor singer and icon in the media industry.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family told The People magazine.

The beloved TV personality hosted several popular programs, including “Live! With Regis and Kelly” from 1988 to 2011 and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” from 1999 to 2002, and then again in 2009.

He started his iconic television career in 1988 as the host of “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

He won several Daytime Emmys for his work, including for outstanding talk show host and outstanding game show host.

The New Yorker also appeared in movies and on TV sitcoms throughout the years including, “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous,” “Little Nicky” and “Shrek the Third,” according to his IMDb page.

Philbin had been battling heart disease for some time, and had an angioplasty done in the 1990s and a triple bypass surgery in 2007.