ICYMI: A recap of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s State of the City address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor gave his annual State of the City address on Wednesday. The address was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

Mayor Schor opened with recognition of Olivia Letts, the first Black teacher in the Lansing Public Schools.

Letts passed away on Monday.

“Her passing is deeply saddening and I am grateful to have known such a woman of grace. I can honestly say that Lansing is a better place today because of her,” said Schor.

He then thanked his family, the City Council, and City of Lansing employees for their hard work.

“I am thankful for the relationships my administration has built with Council President Peter Spadafore, Vice President Adam Hussain, and all members as we continue to work together to get the job done for our residents.”

He also thanked police, firefighters EMS, and public service staff as well.

He ended his round of thank-yous by thanking Lansing residents for doing their part to stop the spread of the virus.

Schor went on to discuss the effects of COVID-19.

“Please keep those we have lost in your thoughts and memories,” he said.

Mayor Schor said his focus is on mass vaccinations and ensuring everyone can get a shot. He said he believes in Linda Vail, the Ingham County Health Officer and her ability to complete this job.

“I firmly believe that Linda Vail is the best health professional in the country, and we are lucky to have her expertise right here in Lansing.”

In a video, Vail thanked members of Congress and the State Legislature for their support.

“The support of Congress and our state Legislature is more critical than ever. State Representatives Sarah Anthony, Kara Hope, and Angela Witwer along with State Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. have been fierce advocates for additional funding for Lansing, and I thank them for their continued support.” said Vail

“I also greatly appreciate the advocacy of our Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and our US Senators, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, for pushing Congress to help cities that have taken the brunt of the economic damage… And I also have to thank Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She has had to make some tough decisions that were not always popular, but I know she is taking the necessary actions to keep Michiganders safe and healthy.”

The focus of the address then shifted to racial justice and equity.

Mayor Schor touched on the “horrific” killing of George Floyd, saying it launched a renewed push for racial justice.

He then discussed the changes made to policing in Lansing and how he plans to address racial inequality.

“Last summer, after some evaluation, we took action that created immediate change. I worked with Police Chief Daryl Green to reform our traffic stop policies for minor offenses, and to eliminate “no knock” searches. Thank you, Chief Green, for your leadership in making these important changes.”

Lansing is also one of six communities to participate in the national Cities Addressing Fines and Fees Equitably project, he said.

“Our Financial Empowerment team worked with 54-A District Court and with those facing past-due fines from driving on a suspended license. Significant fees owed to the court were waived if the person met with a financial counselor at Cristo Rey Community Center’s Financial Empowerment Center. It is our hope to use what we learn to further assess the impact and equity of other fines and fees, and the impacts on our community members”

Mayor Schor announced that he has recruited Teresa Bingman, an expert on racial justice, to work with Schor, Chief Green, Director Kim Coleman, Director Linda Sanchez-Gzella and Willard Walker to form the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance.

He then unveiled the Lansing Racial Justice and Equity plan, which will host a community update later this month.

In a video, he announced the hiring of the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer in Lansing, Guadalupe Ayala.

The Mayor moved onto the theme of “connection.”

“When we think back to the year 2020, I want us to remember not only the challenges we faced but how we all came together to support one another. The City of Lansing worked with its partners to provide services and resources during unprecedented circumstances,” he said.

He then mentioned recreation activities created during the pandemic to keep people connected.

“We have offered unique recreation opportunities and ways to connect our community during these disconnected times with drive-thru events such as the Mayor’s Senior Fair, Trick-or-Treating on Halloween, and Holiday Lights at Frances Park. We have also continued to provide the necessary day-to-day services expected by our residents like plowing the streets and picking up trash while still ensuring our employees are protected. We also made sure that every resident could participate in the important November election, including providing absentee ballots to all that wanted them and adding drop boxes and other resources for our residents”

Mayor Schor also mentioned the re-opening of the Gier Community Center and its mission to house homeless and houseless people, as well as turning the Foster Community Center into a safe classroom for students to learn while parents are at in-person work.

Mayor Schor was also optimistic about the economy.

“But 2020 was not just about crisis. We also saw investment and economic growth in Lansing amidst the pandemic. We were able to open hundreds of new housing units Downtown, along the Michigan Avenue Corridor and in South Lansing. The beautiful Capital City Market officially opened at the corner of Michigan and Larch, providing fresh food to an area that was previously underserved for affordable food access. The new Courtyard by Marriott will open on the same block later this month, bringing us our first hotel in Downtown Lansing in more than 30 years. Construction continued on important projects across the city, and I am grateful for all of those investing in Lansing.”

He did acknowledge that small businesses felt the brunt of the pandemic’s economic effects.

“The City of Lansing and the Lansing Economic Development Corporation partnered to offer an

additional $600,000 specifically for struggling small businesses in Lansing.”

He then announced the Lansing CARES program, which will provide additional assistance to struggling businesses and citizens. The City of Lansing will use nearly $1.5 million through federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

“We will also work with Michigan Women Forward to provide $100,000 in emergency financial assistance and disaster planning training to City of Lansing microenterprises in danger of going out of business due to COVID-19.”

Mayor Schor announced that the city’s Department of Treasury will now be accepting e-file for individual income tax returns.

He also announced the One Call to City Hall project.

“This will be a one-stop shop for questions regarding any non-emergency City service. Later this year, citizens will be able to reach the City of Lansing by simply calling “3-1-1”. “One Call to City Hall” is not a call center, it is an answering center, staffed by real people, right here in Lansing who will be equipped to handle almost any problem, question, or complaint that residents may have. We will provide better customer service for residents by addressing their concerns quickly and efficiently.”

Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo have similar programs, and Lansing will be teaming up with them to share resources, saving thousands of dollars.

Finally, the Mayor wrapped up the speech.

“Lansing has been tested and we are coming out stronger because of it. I am proud of our team, our partners, our residents and the work we have done the last three years, and I look forward to what is next in 2021 and beyond.”

