Igloos, tents, and canopies allowed as options for outdoor dining

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Day two of our three-week epidemic health order brings with it a bit more clarity from state officials on options restaurant and bar owners can now offer customers for outdoor dining.

Some restaurants are now turning to outdoor structures, called igloos, that allow smaller groups of people to stay warm outdoors.

The state is now saying these igloos, along with tents and canopies, are allowed.

That being said, there still cannot be more than six people in one at a time and customers should also be wearing masks inside when possible.