LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A wave of cases of COVID, RSV and the flu have caused leaders at the Montessori Radmoor School in Okemos to shut their doors for two days.

In a notice to families, leaders say 20% of their staff and students are sick.

It’s a indication of the time of year, healthcare providers say.

“I personally, since right after Thanksgiving, experienced the number of sick visits, both video and in person, that I have seen has increased significantly,” says Family Nurse Practioner at Sparrow Katie Stanulis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that flu-like illnesses are up more than 5% compared to summer months that sees only 1%.

Stanulis says the reason for the increased illnesses is simple.

“We have work gatherings and family gatherings, so more people together as we couple that with cold weather where we are moving to more indoor activities,” she says. “Plus, just the seasonal activity of these viruses tend to ramp up late fall.”

In other words, she says, the increase in upper respiratory illnesses is normal. But she cautions the concern for the community should be over COVID – which is also on the rise. She encourages anyone with an upper respiratory illnesses to get tested, since RSV, the flu and COVID have very similar symptoms.

“If you’re sick, you should get tested right away,” she says. “So you, hopefully know and can prevent from transmitting it. It’s not a gift you wanna give to your family members this holiday season.”

She encourages people to make sure their vaccinations are up to date, exercise and keep up with the basics to prevent getting any of the viruses in the first place.

“Like really good hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes,” she says. “If your kid is sick, keep them home from school. If you’re sick, stay home from work and then masking is another great tool.”

The Ingham County Health Department reports since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 90,000 people have gotten the virus and 944 have died.