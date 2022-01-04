“I’m glad to know they’re doing that:” Wharton Center hosts first show with new COVID rules

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just a few days ago, Michigan State University announced it would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend indoor events on campus.

That rule applies to shows at the Wharton Center. Tonight, the musical CATS, took center stage.

But before people could come inside to enjoy the show, they had to bring more than just their ticket stubs.

“You do need to show your vaccination card… proof of vaccination with your ID or if you don’t have that then you do actually need to show a negative test result,” said Bob Hoffman, the Public Relations Manager at the Wharton Center.

People 12 and up need to show that they are fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test that’s been taken within 72 hours of the event. There are specific tests they require.

“You have to have a PCR and Medically Administered Rapid Antigen Test. Those are the tests that are accepted here,” Hoffman said.

Many who came to see CATS said they did not have an issue with the new policy.

“I don’t see how it’s a big deal. And it just makes everything safer for everybody,” said Michelle Smith.

Michelle’s daughter, Taylor, agreed.

“It’s just another way of doing our part and keeping everybody safe,” said Taylor.

People can bring a physical copy of their vaccination card or show a digital copy of it along with a photo ID.

Cindy Kindel said she came prepared.

“We know that it’s gonna slow things down a little bit, but you know we just took a picture front and back… its easier that way,” Kindel said.

Friends, Kathleen Kelly, and Bonnie Kresin said while these are extra steps, they’ll do it so they can get out and make memories in 2022 safely.

“I’m glad to know they’re doing that. I feel very comfortable that way,” they said.

For now, officials said COVID booster shots are not a requirement to attend these events.