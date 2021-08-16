‘I’m on 10’: Future residents ecstatic as Habitat for Humanity building ‘blitz’ begins in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – In Jackson today, Habitat for Humanity and the City of Jackson started day one of what they’re calling their blitz build.

They’re putting together 6 two-story homes just outside of downtown in an effort to create more affordable housing.

One week. Two complete homes. From foundation to enclosed home. That’s the timeline for the start of habitat for humanity’s blitz.

“Now we’ve got crews on-site every day of the week this week. Volunteer crews from all over the city to help us put those walls up, put the roofs on, and actually help us put those homes up,” said Wendy Clow, Executive Director of the Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity.

Sam Tomlin is one of the 6 lucky future homeowners selected to purchase one of these homes.

His isn’t one of the two going up today, his is third in line. But that didn’t stop him from getting his hands dirty and sharing his excitement.

“Oh I’m at a ten. I moved to Jackson maybe 11 years ago, just the changes I’ve seen in that time … To know I can be a homeowner, downtown, next to the YMCA with so much commerce around, it’s just great,” he said.

Today was just day one in a project that started years ago. and it is expected to go on for the next few months, but the event was kicked off with first responders day. The Jackson police, Jackson fire and Michigan State Police were all on hand to help out

“It’s been a great opportunity for just a little community volunteerism just to take part in something and make this neighborhood and community better,” said Chief Elmer Hitt of the Jackson police

The Jackson Habitat for Humanity affiliate has built 61 homes and repaired another 25 since its founding in 1989.

Organizers say this is proof of their commitment to the city and they’re excited to change the lives of families forever.