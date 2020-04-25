“I’m sorry for my choice of pattern on the face mask,” State Senator Dale Zorn on mask that appeared to be a confederate flag

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State Senator Dale Zorn R-Ida said he’s sorry for wearing a mask with what appeared to be a confederate flag pattern.

He sent the following statement to 6 News Saturday:

“I’m sorry for my choice of pattern on the face mask I wore yesterday on the Senate floor. I did not intend to offend anyone; however, I realize that I did, and for that I am sorry. Those who know me best know that I do not support the things this pattern represents. My actions were an error in judgment for which there are no excuses and I will learn from this episode.”

On Saturday, a woman created a petition on change.org calling on Senator Zorn to resign for wearing the mask that appeared to be a confederate flag.