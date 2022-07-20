GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Ever wondered what it would be like to step into a painting?

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience emulates the sensation of being in a world comprised entirely of the post-impressionist art of Vincent van Gogh.

It will be in Grand Rapids starting Friday.

The exhibit, organized by entertainment companies Exhibition Hub and Fever, is a 20,000-square-foot venue featuring two-story tall projections of Van Gogh’s most famous works, such as “Starry Night” and “Wheatfield with Crows.”

Guests walking through the exhibit will experience a 360-degree digital art display made possible by video mapping technology.

Another integral aspect of the exhibit is its virtual reality component. Visitors can use VR headsets to explore eight of Van Gogh’s iconic paintings.

For more information about the Van Gogh Immersive Experience, including scheduling and ticket prices, visit vangoghexpo.com/grand-rapids.