Immigrant in Lansing reacts to President Biden’s immigration proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — President Joe Biden proposed an immigration bill that would give immigrants an 8-year path to citizenship.

Immigrants living in the United States before January 1, 2021, would get a 5-year path to temporary legal status or a green card.

Then, a three year path to naturalization.

Oscar Castañeda immigrated to the United States in 1993. He has yet to receive documentation to become a U.S. citizen.

“My process is stuck, and it’s still stuck through the system,” Oscar said.

Oscar thought it’s a great step, but isn’t convinced it will pass in Congress.

“Am I optimistic about the future of it? To be honest with you… no, I’m not. Because the Senate is divided fifty-fifty. And it’s going to be an uphill fight,” Oscar said.

Colleen Reid is an immigration attorney in Lansing.

She is a bit more optimistic about President Biden’s proposal.

“The bill that he proposes will allow many people who’ve been here in the United States for a very long period of time, contributing to our economies and society— in some way, to get into a line to legalize,” Colleen said.

Oscar said he’s waited long enough for a full and comprehensive immigration plan.

“This is a broken system,” Oscar said.