Impeachment breakdown: What happens if Pres. Trump is impeached?

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s been 21 years since a president was impeached and in our nation’s history only two presidents have ever been formally impeached by congress.

So what are the steps of impeachment?

The first step is for house committees to investigate allegations against the president. Then they can recommend “articles of impeachment” which lay out specific things the president is accused of doing wrong. Both of these steps have already happened in President Trump’s impeachment process.

The next step now is for the entire house of representatives to vote on those articles. That vote is expected to take place Wednesday.

As the house prepares to vote on the third presidential impeachment in U.S. history, Director of Michigan State University’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research Matt Grossmann said there can be misconceptions.

“We think of impeachment and removal as kind of one process but we’re about to see that they’re not one process,” Grossmann said.

The president faces two charges; abuse of power and obstruction of congress. If the impeachment vote is approved by the house it doesn’t mean the president will automatically be out of office.

“Impeachment is the house process where the president is put on trial and the trial is the senate process where he’d actually be removed,” Grossmann said.

Grossmann adds the chances the President will be removed from office are near zero and the impact of the impeachment process on the president’s chances for re-election is questionable.

“We did see some minor impact in 1998 and 2000. We’re talking pretty minor effects. It’s hard to see it making a big difference. I certainly don’t think you can either count him out or say that he’s gonna cruise to victory I think we’re gonna see a competitive presidential election,” Grossman said.

If any of the articles of impeachment win a simple majority in the house.. then the president is impeached. His senate trial is expected to take place after the new year, but historically– no president has ever been convicted by senate.

President Trump called the aricles of impeachment “flimsy, pathetic, and ridiculous.”