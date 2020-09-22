Impression 5 Science Center announces re-opening to the public

Lansing, Mich. – Impression 5 Science Center will reopen to the public beginning Thursday, September 24.



“We are thrilled to reopen to our members and the public,” said Director of Innovation and Learning Micaela Balzer. “We have deeply missed interacting with guests at the science center and have been looking forward to the opportunity to serve our community in person. Our abrupt closure in March to mitigate the spread of coronavirus was difficult for so many families in our community, as well as our staff. As we reopen, we look forward to the opportunity to provide a safe, social distanced environment to explore hands-on science.”



Impression 5 has implemented enhanced disinfecting measures following guidance from the CDC and State of Michigan museum recommendations.



In order to ensure social distancing, as well as to maintain a limited capacity throughout the day, all families must reserve a unique entry time to visit at impression5.org/ticketing. Only one time slot is required per family, which may include up to 10 people. Reservations are now available from Thursday–Sunday of each week during the months of September and October.



Prior to visiting, Impression 5 is asking guests to monitor their households for any symptoms. Guests are asked to undergo a health screen upon arrival, wear a mask for the duration of their visit, practice social distancing, and be symptom-free at the time of visiting.



Impression 5 Science Center is a hands-on space for students and families to play, create, and challenge their understanding of science. Located in downtown Lansing, the science center serves over 3,500 member families and up to 170,000 visitors each year. While Impression 5 was closed to the public, its team continued to provide virtual opportunities for people to engage in hands-on science. Visit impression5.org to learn more.



