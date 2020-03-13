Impression 5 Science Center closes temporarily due to coronavirus

LANSING, MI – Impression 5 Science Center will be temporarily closing its doors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The announcement comes after the recommendation by the Governor and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The closure—which includes general operations, programs, community outreaches, etc.—will take effect Saturday, March 14 through Saturday, March 28, at which point Impression 5 will determine the need for an extended closure timeline.

Staff members will continue to monitor the situation and use the information and tools provided by local, state, and national health officials to make informed decisions about moving forward and our next steps. Impression 5 is committed to providing up-to-date information for members and guests at impression5.org.