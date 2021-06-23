Impression 5 science center requires masks before entering

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Impression 5 science center in downtown Lansing is requiring guests to continue wearing masks before entering their facility.

The science center says they have been closely monitoring health and safety policies regarding mask mandates across Michigan. The center says all guests over three people and up should wear masks for the duration of their visit.

The science center says they are honoring medical exemptions, and they will continue to monitor the places that primarily serve children and families.

For more information regarding the science center’s policy contact balzer@impression5.org with any questions.