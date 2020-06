Joshua Langford was 'boot free' as he and three other members of the Michigan State men's basketball program arrived at the Clara Bell Smith Student-Athlete Academic Center today to begin their first round of testing for COVID-19.

It's a part of MSU's 'Return to Play' plan to get its athletes back to voluntary summer workouts, and with Langford showing up today it only solidifies that the twice-injured senior wants to return to MSU next season.