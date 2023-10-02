CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Charlotte community members gathered Sunday for a charity walk raising money for local food banks.

The annual CROP Walk fundraiser, CROP stands for “Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty,” raises money to help feed people locally and support the effort against hunger around the world.

This year’s goal is $20,000 dollars.

Organizers said 25% of the proceeds will go to Charlotte organizations that distribute free food, like Helping Hands Food Pantry, the St. Vincent de Paul food bank and the SIREN/Eaton Shelter.

“More and more people are coming to food pantries. Young, old, people who never thought they needed to come before, because the cost of living has gone up,” said co-coordinator Joanne Williams.

“Smaller communities in the area are also opening up food pantries. CROP is here not just for us, but for the whole United States and the whole world,” she added.

The walk kept volunteers on their feet for three miles, but shorter routes were available for participants who needed them.

CROP Walk Organizers say they hope to have the total amount raised tallied later this month.