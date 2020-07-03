In The Kitchen: Chicken Rocciatore

Lansing (WLNS)- We’re in the kitchen this week at the home of 6 News anchor Sheri Jones, and Husband Rocco! He’s cooking up an Italian favorite, Chicken Cacciatore, or as he calls it Chicken Rocciatore.

See how it’s done in the video above, and the ingredients you’ll need are listed below!

CHICKEN CACCIATORE (AKA CHICKEN ROCCIATORE)

Saute first and then Remove:

2 Medium Onions (sliced), 2 Garlic Cloves (minced), 2 Tbsp Cooking oil

Saute first and then add Onions

More cooking oil, 4 boneless chicken breast (you can parboil breast beforehand)

Mix the Following together before adding the skillet with Chicken & Onions

16 oz can Stewed tomatoes, 8 oz can Tomato sauce, 1 Medium green pepper, 2 small cans Mushrooms (drained), 1 or 2 bay leaves (remove before serving), 2 Tsp Dried Oregano or Basil, 1 Tsp Salt, 1/2 TSP Dried Rosemary, 1/4 Tsp Pepper

Pour over chicken skillet & cover to simmer for 30 minutes. You can add dry white wine, and leave uncovered for additional 15 minutes until chicken is tender.

Serve over pasta or rice for 4!