LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Saturday, the Lansing Foodies group is hosting the Olive Burger Festival.

The group said this is a time to celebrate the quintessential olive burger, which has been around for more than 100 years.

This is the festival’s inaugural debut and it’s happening at the Jackson Field on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and you need to purchase tickets for the event.

6 News This Morning was joined by Ellison Brewery + Spirits to show our crew what goes into making the iconic burger. They will also be one of the many vendors attending the festival this weekend.