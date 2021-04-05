Increase in COVID cases prompts some Mid-Michigan schools to go virtual for one week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department is recommending grades 6-12 go virtual next week.

While people 16 years and older are now eligible for the vaccine, health officials say it seems as though the growing number of cases are outpacing the rate of vaccinations.

Scott Niswonger said his son was infected with COVID-19, and that it may have been from his daycare.

“We all went and got tested and all came back positive and just been down… downhill spiral since then,” Scott said.

So far, he’s spent four days at Sparrow Hospital.

“Just feels like somebody’s sitting on my chest. 500 pound guy sitting in my chest,” Scott said.

A majority of those infected in Ingham County, actually are younger than Scott.

So starting next Monday, some classrooms in mid-Michigan will be looking empty, because of a recommendation from the Ingham County Health Department.

“The numbers that we’re seeing are similar to what we saw when we did the two-week pause statewide for middle school and high school back in December,” Vail said.

Schools like Jackson, Leslie and East Lansing Public Schools are just a few going virtual for the week of April 12th.

But today, there’s hopeful news on the vaccine front.

People 16 years and older are now eligible for their shots. But still, COVID patients like Scott still wait to recover.

“I don’t know what’s going on here. Michigan is just one of the hardest hits,” Scott said.



