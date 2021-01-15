Increased security measures at Lansing Capitol ahead of this weekend’s protest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Protests are scheduled across the United States at all 50 state Capitols. That includes right here in Lansing.

Today, Michigan State Police spoke at a press conference and gave an update on how they’re preparing for the protest here in Lansing.

Officials said the Michigan National Guard along with law enforcement from across the state will all be at the Capitol this weekend. They said they won’t be leaving anytime soon.

“We have already increased our visible uniform presence in and around the capitol. This increase in staffing happened on Monday and will be in place until at least mid February,” Col. Joe Gasper said.

Several armed militia groups said they plan to protest at the Lansing Capitol on Sunday.

After last week, the Lansing Police Chief said they will be ready.

“The City of Lansing is prepared. We are very confident about our preparedness. And again, we have coordinated extremely well,” Chief Daryl Green said.

Another security measure put in place was the 6-foot fence put around the Capitol and City Hall.