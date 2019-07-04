Independence Day parade attracts hundreds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Dozens of floats made their way around the capitol corridor this morning and drew a crowd from near and far.

“I didn’t think Lansing was that big of a city, so for this big of a turnout for the parade, I was kind of surprised,” attendee Ronreese Redd said.

“While some came to show off their skills and fancy floats, others walked to highlight American history. A group of men dressed to represent the only African American soldiers from the state of Michigan to fight for the Union army during the Civil War.

“It’s a very forgotten piece of history,” Geoffrey Blair said, “and we try to represent the people who actually fought for our liberties back then and keep their memories alive.”

While the parade was a mix of so many elements and performances, many who watched say it was a reminder of the love of country that unites us all.

“I’m in the military so I kind of have a little bit of blind patriotism,” Redd said. “I just like everybody coming together. There’s a lot of division in the country right now, so the fact, to see so many different types of people coming together for one cause, I think that’s a pretty cool sight to see.”

“We are all of one,” Blair said. “There are many pieces of the American pie that make us what we are as a nation, and we’re just one part that we’d like to keep people mindful of.”