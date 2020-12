HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — The India Cultural Society is presenting its annual major contribution and it’s going to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

ICS has a long dedication of supporting its mid-Michigan neighbors facing hunger. In previous years, the organization has donated $25,000 to the food bank.

This year`s total is going to be unveiled during the organization’s presentation.

The event is set to start at 3:00 p.m. at the Bharatiya Temple in Haslett.