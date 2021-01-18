Indianapolis kindergarten student organizes diversity-based book drive

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With many Americans using Martin Luther King Jr. day as a day of remembrance, one Indianapolis kindergarten student is using it as a day of activism.

5-year-old Amor Coleman, a young Black girl, noticed that the books in her kindergarten class didn’t feature many characters that looked like her. To remedy this, she decided to collect books with more diverse characters for Black History month.

With help from her mother, Amor launched a book drive aiming to collect stories about people of different ethnic and racial backgrounds. One book for each student in her grade was her goal.

Amor and her mother put her wishlist on Amazon, expecting a few dozen books. Instead, they received hundreds.

Amor’s mother hopes it’s been a meaningful experience for her daughter.

“I hope she feels empowered and proud, and that she feels like even at the age of 5, she can make an impact,” her mother said.