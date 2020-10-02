Infectious disease specialist weighs in on treatment following Trump’s COVID-19 result

(WLNS) — The news that President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 came as a shock to many.

Today, 6 News caught up with an infectious disease expert to see what doctors are still learning about the virus and what treatment the President could receive.

Right now, there is no approved vaccine.

Doctors said that an early round of steroids can help patients and the president and the first lady will certainly be monitored closely.

Experts said daily blood tests and possible chest scans will probably be administered as well, especially if there is any concern of the virus getting into his lungs.

At 74 years old, President Trump is in a higher risk category.

Early symptoms are easy to manage but for many when the virus takes hold, it leads to the hospital.