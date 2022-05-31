MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Looking for a new friend?

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter has 20 adoptable dogs and is quickly running out of kennel space.

Until June 4, potential dog parents can spin a wheel to earn between 20% and 100% off their adoption fee.

Adoptable dogs will have been spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Dog licenses will not be discounted and must still be purchased.

“We have so many wonderful dogs looking for homes right now,” said Heidi Williams, ICACS Director. “We have young, old, big, small, active, couch potatoes, dog friendly and cat friendly dogs! Whatever you’re looking for in your new canine companion, we’re sure to have a great dog for you.”

More information on available dogs can be found here.