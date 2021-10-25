Ingham Co. Canine Team finds and arrests suspect in stabbing case

Kristina Anna-Marie Gorman was arraigned on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in 55th District Court in connection to a stabbing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–The Ingham County Canine team tracked and located a suspect involved in a stabbing case on Friday, October 22nd.

Deputies from the Delhi Division were dispatched to the 2400 block of Cedar Street due to a reported stabbing.

A Lansing resident, 26-year-old, Kristina Anna-Marie Gorman was reported to have attacked a 49-year-old Lansing man with a knife.

Deputies confirmed that the victim had severe non-life-threatening injuries to his face.

Gorman fled the area on foot, and the Ingham County Canine team found her hiding in the woods and recovered a weapon.

The Prosecutors Office authorized a warrant for assault with the intent to do great bodily harm.

