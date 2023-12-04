LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Commissioner Mark Polsdofer is recovering at a local hospital after he suffered a stroke on Friday afternoon.

The 52-year-old Democrat took to Facebook to thank his supporters and followers for stepping in to help organize meals for his family as well as dropping him get well messages and stopping in to visit him.

He tells supporters he has begun the process of learning how to walk again.

Polsdofer has been on the commissioner since 2019, representing southern Meridian Township. He is currently the chair of the County Law and Courts Committee and serves on the Finance Committee.