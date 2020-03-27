Ingham Co. Health Dept. issues emergency order for essential workers

Ingham County Health Department is issuing an emergency order requiring all essential service providers and businesses in Ingham County to conduct a brief health screening of workers and implement a social distancing plan to protect everyone’s health to the greatest degree possible.

Only those operations deemed critical under the Governor’s “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” order may remain open in Ingham County. They must additionally follow this county order.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, “The best and safest thing for people to do is to stay home, but this order helps reduce the risk for those who must work or interact with workers while seeking essential services.”

The Ingham County order takes effect Friday, March 27, at 5 p.m. and requires all essential services and businesses to take the following actions to protect their workers and the entire community.

Screen everyone. Check employees for fever or other symptoms if they will enter facilities or buildings.

Maintain 6 feet of distance between people whenever possible.

Post this order at facility entrances.

State law provides Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail with the authority to issue orders to protect the public health.

Those who disregard the order could be subject to a misdemeanor that includes up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $200.