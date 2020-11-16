Ingham Co. Jail stops accepting new inmates amid COVID-19 spike

The Ingham County Jail can no longer accept new inmates because of the continuing spread of COVID-19.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth and health experts held a news conference this morning. They spoke about the surge in cases at the jail.

Currently, the number of inmates with the virus stands at 60. The total count of inmates is 290. That’s about 20 percent of the jail population.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth says cases at the jail started to really increase two weeks ago. He adds the numbers are “alarming” and he’s working with the health department to try his best to make sure this number doesn’t get any higher.

Over the weekend, he put a freeze on any new inmates coming in. “I think for the first time in the history of the sheriff’s office, I closed our receding, which means nobody, no more fresh intakes throughout the weekend. I was able to forge a partnership with the city of Lansing Police Chief Darryl Green and the City of East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson. And they agreed to house all fresh arrests over the weekend,” said Wriggelsworth.

No new inmates will be taken to the Ingham County Jail until at least Thursday, November 19th.