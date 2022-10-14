LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County man won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance game.

The lucky winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the prize after he was selected in a random drawing that happened on Sept. 28.

He earned entries into the giveaway game by scanning non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.

“I got an email that said I won $100,000 in a Lottery second chance game,” said the 59-year-old winner in a press release. “I thought it was from some college buddies who were playing a trick on me. Even after I talked to someone at the Lottery, I was skeptical about everything. Now, sitting here holding a check, I know that it’s very real!”

The lucky player said he plans to hold onto his winnings in a savings account.

Michigan Lottery’s next Diamond Riches drawing is scheduled for Oct. 19.