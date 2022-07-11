LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County officials met Monday to discuss gun violence in schools.

New reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists gun violence as the leading cause for death for American children and teens.

Ingham County officials gathered Monday to discuss how to protect students in the Lansing area. In 2022, there have been 27 school shootings, and an uptick in students seeking help for mental health issues.

State Rep. Sarah Anthony is one of many local leaders who spoke Monday that is frustrated. Anthony said she is not being heard and that lawmakers are not acting.

“What will we all do, what will we commit and rededicate ourselves to, to ensure that kids in Lansing and across Ingham and Eaton County won’t become a headline,” said Anthony.

Williamston Schools Superintendent Adam Spina said he is stressed about the safety of his students.

“A lot of sleepless nights as superintendents, where you’re laying up at 3 a.m. wondering about, ‘Hey did I make the right decision today about having school stay open tomorrow,’ based off a threat or a rumor of a threat,” Spina said.

School leaders and local law enforcement affirmed that all threats can and will lead to criminal charges.

“Unfortunately, due to being strapped for resources for the most part, everything else stops until we can figure out whether there is some legitimacy to that threat or not,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said.

Mental health and responsible gun ownership was also discussed at the meeting. Leaders said they felt it was all part of the same conversation and it’s up to “all of us” to keep students safe.

“If you hear something, say something. We need everybody to step up. It takes all of us: legislators, school officials and communities to be committed to make this difference,” said Ingham Intermediate Schools Superintendent Jason Mellema