MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – People have been dealing with the weather all Tuesday afternoon and evening. There have been several crashes and slide offs across the area including a scary moment for an Ingham County Deputy.

“We actually had a patrol car get rear-ended responding to a crash,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said. “Both deputies are okay but our car is a little bit dinged up.”

Sheriff Wriggelsworth added that between 9 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, they reported about ten accidents, with several happening on the highway.

This included a crash on southbound U.S. 127, where a semi collided with a van that closed the freeway for a little over two hours.

Meanwhile people were still headed out on the roads.

“I have some errands to run today, but I’m going to be really careful on the roads,” Dave Shellenbarger said who was out and about. “Just be careful. There’s going to be some slippery spots mostly from slush I think.”

As for the patrol car, Sheriff Wriggelsworth said although nobody was hurt, it could have been prevented.

“So, it’ll take time out of the mechanic’s day to run it over to the body shop and then the car will be down for some time before it can be driven again and then it will have to get fixed and I’m assuming the same can be said for the car that hit us. There’s nine other accidents that we responded to where nobody was significantly injured but it’s going to take time and money out of people’s day,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth said.

The Ingham County official said if you do find yourself sliding, take your foot off of the gas and steer where you want to go.