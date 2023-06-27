LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County’s air quality is currently rated unhealthy, according to the Air Quality Index, and people are advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Michigan’s air quality is heavily impacted by Canadian wildfires, leading Detroit to be rated as having some of the worst air in the world for large cities as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management released a statement urging people to avoid “extreme exertion” and “limit outdoor activity.”