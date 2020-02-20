Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter offering “working cats” for barns

A stray cat searches for food during a snowy day in Istanbul on February 8, 2020. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Do you have a mouse problem?

If so, The Ingham County Animal Control Shelter may be able to help with your rodent problem.

The shelter has made an announcement that it has some cats that are not suited to be indoors and could instead be useful as barn cats.

“These are good cats, but may have some quirks that make them unsuitable as family pets,” the shelter spokeswoman wrote in a press release. “Some never adjust to using a litter box, or never want to be picked up. Others would just prefer to hide in the rafters all day and explore at night. When those types of cats come in to the shelter, ICACS works hard to place them in to the Barn Cat program.”

All eligible cats are spayed/neutered, ear tipped*, and vaccinated. They are ready to move in to a barn or outbuilding on your property, and help control the rodent population.

These cats are often very effective at rodent control, and also help by keeping unwanted cats from living in the barn and having litter after litter of kittens. These cats are available for no cost. ICACS requires that property owners have a secure place to keep them for the first 72 hours while the cats get acquainted with their new surroundings.

There are a number of potential Barn Cat candidates waiting at the shelter for a barn home to select them. Once selected, their medical will be updated, including being spayed/neutered and ear tipped. Then they will be securely housed in a travel crate to go to their new barn home. If you are interested in acquiring one or more of these working barn cats, contact ICACS at 517-676-8320 for more information about available barn cat candidates.

*Ear tipping is the process of marking the barn cats ear tip to indicated the animal is already altered and is cared for as part of a managed colony. There is no long term effect on the cat, and provides a method of easy identification at a distance.

For more information on discounted adoption fees or other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. Ingham County Animal Control is open M,T,Th,F,Sa 10:30-5pm and W 10:30-6pm. The shelter is closed on county observed holidays.