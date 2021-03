LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham Country Animal Countrol and Shelter is asking for your help.

In a Facebook post the department says they found a dog that appears to have been injured by another animal. The dog is currently being treated by veterinary staff, but those caring for him believe he would prefer to be healing at home.

If you recognize this dog, you’re asked to bring proof of ownership to the shelter.

The full post is below.