Ingham County Animal Control releases update on animal cruelty case involving 32 dogs

Haslett, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter released an update on an animal cruelty case from October of 2020 involving 32 dogs.

On October 30, 2020 animal control officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Marsh Rd in Haslett in response to an animal welfare complaint.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 32 Weimaraner dogs kept in unsanitary conditions in two homes.

Urine and feces were contaminating both houses and the dogs were locked inside with no way to leave.

A litter of new puppies was also discovered.

The investigation revealed that the owners had been breeding the dogs for several years. The suspects plead guilty to animal cruelty charges.

Images of the scene can be found in the post below, but the pictures may be disturbing to some.