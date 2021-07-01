Ingham County Animal Control seizes 79 animals from Mason-area farm

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Animal Control has seized 79 animals from a farm on the 3000 block of Harper Rd.

Among the 79 animals seized, 18 of which were horses. All the horses will require medical care due to their treatment and conditions.

Animal Control is asking the public to assist in the care of the horses. Monetary donations are requested and can be made in person, mailed to ICACS at 600 Buhl St. Mason, MI 48854 or online here.

